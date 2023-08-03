BRANDSTARS "2023 Korea Luxury Brand " Announcement

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Brand Stars Selection Committee announced the final selection of “2023 Korea Luxury Brand”.

We selected the most popular brand among Asian consumers first and announced it in Korea, China, and Asia at the same time.

The final industry brand selected was Car_’Genesis‘, Smartphone_Samsung Electronics ‘Galaxy Fold’, TV_LG Electronics OLED TV, Refrigerator_LG Electronics ‘Dios’, Shopping_‘Shinsegae’, Duty Free_‘ Shilla’, Boiler_‘Kyungdong Navien’, Healthy Food_‘Jeonggwanjang’, Ready-to-eat food_‘CJ Bibigo’, Petfood_‘Harimpetfood’, K-pop idol_‘Blackpink’

For K-Beauty Part, AmorePacific ‘Sulhwasoo, Laneige’, LG Household & Health Care ‘ whoo, sum37‘, Beauty Device_‘Glampalm’, Natural cosmetics_ ‘Ballonblanc‘, Naturalistic cosmetics_ ‘Accoje’ , Natural Vegan cosmetics, ‘One-day’s you‘, Anti-aging_’K-Pop Cosmetics Miko‘ were selected.

In K-Fashion, Bag_’MCM‘, Women’s Clothing_‘Time’, sunglasses_‘Gentle Monster’ were selected.





