BRANDSTARS Announces 2024 Korea Representative Brand

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The BRANDSTARS Selection Committee hosted the 6th 2024 Korea Representative Brand and selected Korea’s best brands by industry.

This event, which is announced annually through major media outlets in China and other Asian countries, has been organized to provide global customers with reasonable product information and promote the growth of corporate brand value by selecting and publicizing Korea’s representative brands known for excellent quality and services.

The Korea Representative Brand are selected for conglomerate, medium-sized, and small business categories in each industry based on integrated media and consumer evaluations.

As the brands that represent each industry, Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Flip5 (smartphone), Hyundai Motor Company’s Genesis (car), Kia’s EV6 (electric vehicle), LG Electronics’ Whisen (air conditioner), SSG.com (online shopping), The Shilla Hotels & Resorts (accommodation), Kiturami Energy (Boiler), Bacchus (energy drink), Agabang (infants clothing), Aram books(Cultural content), and Kakao (mobile platform) were selected. In addition, in the category of the entertainment, the idol group BTS (K-pop group) was chosen.

Amorepacific’s Sulwhasoo and LG Household and Health Care’s The History of Whoo, Olive Young (beauty multi shop), and Well-being Health Gounbal (skin care) were selected in the category of K-beauty cosmetics.

In the K-food category, winners include Bibigo (instant food), Shin Ramyun (Nongshim), Paris Baguette (bakery), Ottogi (ketchup), Buldak-bokkeum-myeon (spicy ramen), Hanolle (seafood), Baunenajoo (Beef-bone soup) and Mamacook (side dish).

In the K-fashion category, LF Hazzys (casual wear) was selected and in the healthcare category, CheongKwanJang (red ginseng), Boto (health food) and Vycoz (eyewear) were selected. As for the leading tourism brand, Jeju Island (tourist attraction) was selected.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brandstars-announces-2024-korea-representative-brand-302101963.html

SOURCE BrandStars

