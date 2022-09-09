Brazil Fines Apple $2.38M for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

The Brazilian government, Tuesday, fined Apple Inc. the sum of $2.38 million for selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, adding that the smartphone maker does not provide a complete product to consumers.

The country’s Justice Ministry ordered the suspension of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger, in addition to ordering the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models.

The Ministry claimed in the decision, which was published in the nation’s official gazette, that the iPhone was missing a crucial component in a “deliberate discriminatory activity against customers.”

The authorities disagreed with Apple’s claim that the action was taken to lessen carbon emissions, claiming that there is no proof that selling the smartphone without a charger is protecting the environment.

