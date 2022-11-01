Breaking Down Racial Barriers in Emojis–and Opening Doors at the Smithsonian

iDiversicons®, the world’s first diverse emoji, celebrates its 9th Anniversary as part of the Smithsonian 2022 NMAAHC Collection

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Nine years after introducing the world’s first diverse emoji, iDiversicons® has just been named part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture 2022 Collection. 505 groundbreaking iDiversicons® emoji and animated GIF files were contributed, with an observer remarking to iDiversicons® founder Katrina Parrott, “I guess that officially makes you and your emoji a national treasure.”

Here is the Smithsonian Collection Story link:

https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/idiversicons

Throughout our 9-year journey, iDiversicons® has been heralded as a diversity emoji pioneer, frontrunner and changemaker. We invented the revolutionary 5-skin tone emoji standard and the skin tone modifier later adopted by the world’s biggest tech companies. Sadly, they never compensated iDiversicons® for its use, despite working with us closely and calling our idea instrumental. It is this type of treatment that iDiversicons® continues to fight against to this day as an African American Woman-Owned Small Business. Because in this age of diversity and inclusion, ideas matter—no matter who has the courage and ingenuity to bring them to life.

The next step for iDiversicons® is securing U.S. Patents for our inventions. So far, the process for getting them approved has taken over six long years and counting. But like every other challenge iDiversicons® has faced, giving up is not an option and we will continue until we prevail.

Today, iDiversicons® mission is to continue to help as many different people as possible truly express themselves, creating a sense of inclusiveness for all. In fact, our efforts have been highlighted by The Washington Post, PCWorld, Houston Chronicle, and many others, and was featured in the Picture Character Documentary that premiered at the NY Tribeca Film Festival. And we will continue to let the world know the seriousness of protecting the rights of African Americans and other persons of color.

Here are just a few examples of what newspapers, magazines and others have said about iDiversicons®—the world’s first diverse emoji:

The future of emoticons will embrace everyone— PCWorld

The emojis you’ve been waiting for already exist!— SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE

Mom’s new line of diverse emoticons includes same sex couples, brown faces—Houston Chronicle

LC woman’s company creates emojis for everyone—Galveston County Daily News

iDiversicons The New Face of Diverse Emoji (Disability)—Racing Toward Diversity Magazine

A Houston Woman Has Created a Whole New World of Emoji For the 21st Century—Texas Monthly

The Emoji Story Movie (cast member)—Amazon Prime

AU Alumna Creates Groundbreaking Inclusive Emojis—American University Alumni

Chattin’ Diversity, Emojis, and Representation with iDiversicons’ Katrina Parrott Interview—Amy Poehler’s

Boeing worker brings diversity to emojis, creates iDiversicons—Biz Journals

Disability Emoji Are Here!—Greg Smith, Sr. The Strength Coach

An emoji of their own: League City firm creates images for people with disabilities—Galveston County Daily News

Founder | CEO World’s First Diverse Emoji

https://indd.adobe.com/view/da8fcea2-7c67-466c-ad96-250cdfe3abf2

Did You Know Katrina Parrott Was The First To Create The 5 Skin Tone Emojis Before Apple?— Radio One Interview

Beyond Skin Deep—American University Magazine Article

How The African-American Inventor of Diverse Emoji Is Now Using Them To Take On COVID-19—The Fox Magazine

