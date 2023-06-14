[BREAKING] Tinubu Signs Nigeria Data Protection Bill into Law – TechEconomy







President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, 2023, thereby establishing the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, according to reports.

This legislation serves as a comprehensive framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices within Nigeria.

The bill underwent deliberation and review in the Senate and House of Representatives and was presented on April 4, 2023, through a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

With its enactment, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission is established, supplanting the previously instituted Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) by President Buhari in February 2022. Leading the Commission will be a National Commissioner, entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the regulation of personal information processing.

What the Act Stipulates

The Act outlines key provisions and objectives, including the facilitation of personal data protection technology development in line with internationally recognized best practices.

The Commission is mandated to ensure compliance with data protection obligations, register significant data controllers and data processors, raise awareness about the responsibilities of these entities, and impose penalties on those who breach the provisions of the bill.

If the bill is passed into law, the existing Nigeria Data Protection Bureau will transition into the Nigeria Data Protection Commission.

Moreover, the bill stipulates the appointment of a National Commissioner for the Commission, selected by the President for a four-year term, renewable once. This individual will assume the daily administrative responsibilities and policy execution.

The Commission will also feature a Governing Council responsible for setting policy direction, and approving strategic plans, actions, and budgets, among other relevant matters.







