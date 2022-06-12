[BREAKING] “We Trade Under $META Today,” Mark Zuckerberg Announces 

Meta Platforms Inc. said on Thursday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘META’ replacing its previous ticker symbol ‘FB’.

The old ticker ‘FB’ has been in use since the company’s initial public offering in 2012.

On his Facebook Page, Zuckerberg said “We trade under $META starting today 🙂.”

Recall that Meta said it would change its stock ticker to “MVRS,” effective Dec. 1. In late November, the company said it was delaying the change to the first quarter of 2022.

The company changed its name from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform Inc in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

Related