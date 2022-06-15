BREAKING: WhatsApp can now Transfer Message Data from Android to an iPhone

WhatsApp users who are switching to an iPhone from Android can now take their message history with them.

Although the feature has been announced today, it will take about a week’s time to be available to all users.

WhatsApp said the transfer will take place while remaining fully encrypted, and that it will begin to roll out on Tuesday but will take about a week to reach all users.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta – of which WhatsApp is a part – said: “We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

“This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well.”

The process to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone is not as straightforward. Users will need to download the “Move to iOS” app on their Android smartphone.

They will also need to ensure that their iPhone and Android smartphones meet the minimum software requirements

