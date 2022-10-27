[BREAKING] WhatsApp Down, as Thousands are Unable to Send/Receive Messages

Numerous users are reporting problems with WhatsApp’s text sending and receiving capabilities, which suggests that app may be experiencing a bug.

The number of people reporting the outage of WhatsApp has sharply increased, according to Downdetector, a company that measures online outages throughout the world.

Meta has responded to queries on WhatsApp outage. “We’re aware that some people are now having problems sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible,” the representative for the Meta business stated.