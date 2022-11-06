[BREAKING ]WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Communities’ – 32-Person Video Calls, 1024 Group Members

The long-awaited “Communities” feature of WhatsApp is now accessible, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO and founder.

The launch of the functionality is planned for today. According to Mark, the feature will progressively become accessible to all users over the upcoming months.

Large groups, businesses, and local communities like school parents will love the update because it adds Slack and Discord-like features.

End-to-end encryption will be used by the Communities feature to manage functions including in-chat polls, 32-person video calls, groups with up to 1024 members, and Call Links. Its objective is to give all communication inside a single app structural support.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too.

All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private,” Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said on the launch of Communities.

Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them,” the company said.

