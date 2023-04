Meta-owned WhatsApp, Tuesday, introduced a much-awaited feature that allows users to use their WhatsApp account on up to 4 smartphones.

Meta Founder, Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook timeline: Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones.📲

