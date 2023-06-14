Breakout Marketing Agency, Park & Battery, Awarded Multiple Agency of the Year Honors

The hypergrowth B2B agency has been recognized by both the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and B2B Marketing Elevation Awards

OAKLAND, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Park & Battery was named the B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) at its annual ANA B2 Awards, part of the 2023 ANA Masters of B2B Marketing Conference in Orlando. This recognition comes on the heels of earning silver as B2B Agency of the Year at the B2B Marketing Elevation Awards, part of the 2023 B2B Ignite USA Conference in May in Chicago. These back-to-back honors are impressive achievements, even more so because Park & Battery launched only 16 months ago.

Adding to their accolades, Park & Battery won three B2 Awards in addition to its top award as B2B Agency of the Year: gold for best account-based marketing campaign, the only award given for out-of-home advertising, and a top nod in the industry spotlight category, honoring the best in banking and financial services marketing. All of these awards recognized Park & Battery’s “Don’t Be Sorry, Call Ari” campaign for client Esquire Bank.

The ANA B2 Awards recognize and celebrate the best in business marketing, and have done so for 47 years. The B2’s Top Awards are reviewed and scored by a select jury comprised of Chief Marketing Officers and other business executives representing the highest standards of strategic, creative, and effective business marketing talent and expertise. The General Awards are judged by an online panel of more than 250 leading business marketing practitioners.

“I could not be prouder of our teams – these Agency of the Year awards reflect the thoughtful and meaningful work that our talented teammates do every day,” said Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery. “We thank the ANA, B2B Marketing, and the judges of both these awards for recognizing us – and we’re grateful to our clients for their partnership and the opportunity to develop brands, campaigns, and experiences that create value for their businesses, as well as garner industry acclaim.”

Park & Battery launched February 1, 2022, and has rapidly grown with more than two dozen client engagements with B2B and B2C FORTUNE 500 and growth-stage brands alike. As a result, Park & Battery ranked as one of the top five fastest-growing agencies in the recently published 2023 B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report.

Park & Battery President, Chief Creative Officer, and co-founder Michael Ruby accepted theB2 awards on behalf of the entire agency, noting that, “Our aim is for Park & Battery to become an agency of consequence. Being named Agency of the Year is incredible validation that we’re on the right path – and we’re just getting started.” Ruby was also recently included in the PM360 ELITE 100, recognizing business, marketing and creative leaders in the life sciences sector across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Park & Battery is a global brand, marketing, and content agency that harnesses perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. Named a 2023 Agency of the Year by both the Association of National Advertisers and B2B Marketing, as well as listed among the Chief Marketer 200, P&B is ranked among the five fastest-growing by the 2023 B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report. Headquartered in Oakland, California, with hubs in New York City, Salt Lake City, Miami, and the UK, Park & Battery specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver big impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. Learn more at ParkandBattery.com

The ANA’s (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands, and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA’s membership includes U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, non-profits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in

