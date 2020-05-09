Breanna Stewart’s Comeback Is Going to Take a Little Longer

It was like diving straight into the fishbowl. The trip home to the United States, I’m just thinking, “I gotta get back, gotta get back, right away.” It doesn’t matter the flight, I was going to take it. I fly from the city where my team is to Moscow, then to Paris, to Boston, and finally Seattle. From airport to airport I could see the level of worry growing with each stop. I got what I think was one of the last flights to the U.S. from Paris. People were worried, scared, you could see it in their faces. I didn’t have a mask on. I had a scarf, I was doing whatever I could to cover my face, and I had gloves at the beginning but then my hands got so hot that I ended up taking them off. Nobody knew what to think. You touch your phone and you touch your face, who knows what can happen? When someone would cough, you’re like, “Whoa, do you have it?”