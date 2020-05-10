Breast-screening services resume in Tasmania

news, local-news,

BreastScreen Tasmania will reopen its services in Launceston, Hobart and Exeter on Monday. The mobile service in Devonport is scheduled to reopen on May 25. Health Minister Sarah Courtney announced the resumption of services on Sunday. "BreastScreen Tasmania services were temporarily suspended in late March to protect the safety of both staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "This was based on the advice of the experts, such as the national Breast Screening Advisory Committee. "I want to acknowledge all of the women who have been affected by these service disruptions and thank them for their understanding." The service will contact patients whose appointments were postponed to reschedule. Anyone wishing to inquire can contact 13 20 50 to book an appointment.

