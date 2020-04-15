Bremont’s Blacked-Out New Watch Is Inspired by Jetpacks (Yep, Jetpacks)

The UK was a leading maker of high-end watches for at least a couple of centuries before the Swiss came to dominate the world watch market in the mid 19th Century (fun fact: even Rolex was first founded in London in 1905). But one bright contemporary British star stands out today in Bremont, a watchmaker steeped, since its inception in 2002, in the high-octane glamor of military aviation. Founders Nick and Giles English are both experienced pilots and their affinity for both British engineering and aviation have garnered their brand an enthusiastic customer base amongst serving military—particularly pilots—in the UK and beyond.

One of Bremont’s latest launches is the ALT1-P2 JET a stealthy looking DLC (that’s black to you and me) variation on the ALT1-P, one of the first Bremont watches created and still one of its most popular. But while previous Bremont watches have celebrated great moments in flight from the past—like the limited edition Wright Flyer (that included a piece of the original plane in each watch) or the EP120 watch including aluminum from a famous actual wartime Spitfire fighter—the ALT1-P2 JET is inspired by Gravity, a small-scale British engineering firm at the sharp end of a whole new kind of aviation: personal jetpacks. The same watch also has the distinction of appearing in the next Venom movie in the fall, gracing the wrist of one Tom Hardy, who has been a private fan of the brand for some years.

Courtesy

With a brand spanking new 35,000 square-foot manufacturing headquarters in Henley-on-Thames just outside London due to open in the fall, Bremont will have the capability to make more of its own parts and even its own in-house movement, set to emerge next year. While the watch world is likely to remain Swiss-centric for, like, ever, and perhaps rightly so, it is great to know that are other worthy choices out there too.

Courtesy