Brett Eldredge Reveals If ‘Gabrielle’ In His ‘Nostalgic’ New Song Is A Real Person From His Past

Brett Eldredge dished about the inspiration for his ‘personal’ new song, ‘Gabrielle,’ how it’s representative of more new music to come, and more in our EXCLUSIVE interview!

New music from Brett Eldredge is finally here! The country singer dropped his first new song in three years, “Gabrielle,” on April 17. On the track, which Brett co-wrote with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, he looks back fondly on a past relationship with a woman named — you guessed it! — Gabrielle. “I love the name Gabrielle,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is a real story and definitely about a person from my past. When we were writing it, we knew we needed a great name, and Gabrielle fell right into place. So it’s a real story, but not necessarily about the actual name of the person.”

“Gabrielle” is just the first track out of more new music to come, but Brett knew it was the perfect way to re-introduce himself into the country music scene after taking some time away. “I wanted to assure that when I came back, I wanted it to be something powerful and something different and something important to say,” he explained. “From the very first note on this — the piano intro and the nostalgia and warm, feel-good feeling of it — it’s something really special to capture in a song. I think that emotion of the song really comes across, and that’s why it was important for it to be the first song.”

He also shared that “Gabrielle” will be a “taste of what’s to come” from the rest of his next album, which comes out on July 10. “This entire album is very personal and extremely story driven and a slice of live that I think we can all relate to,” he admitted. “I really had to dig deep to do that, but I realized that when I was being open like that…I needed that. It’s a big indication of what’s to come with this record.”

Brett added that digging into the deepest parts of himself while writing this song and the rest of the album “changed [his] life,” and said that he feels “empowered” after opening up as much as he has. Check out “Gabrielle” above!