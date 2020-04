Brian Allen is the first known active NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus

The Rams posted on Twitter that Allen is “feeling good, he’s healthy and he’s on the road to recovery.”

Allen, who is 24 years old, is the first active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for Covid-19.

The news was first reported by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports , who spoke to Allen.

Glazer said Allen told him that he tested positive for the virus three weeks ago and then again early last week.