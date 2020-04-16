Brian Allen is the first known active NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus
Allen, who is 24 years old, is the first active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for Covid-19.
Glazer said Allen told him that he tested positive for the virus three weeks ago and then again early last week.
According to Glazer, Allen said he lost his sense of smell and taste, and was even unable to smell ammonia smelling salts. He also had flu-like symptoms. Glazer says that Allen is now symptom-free.
Last month, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first NFL figure to publicly acknowledge a positive coronavirus test. He since has been cleared.
Allen, who was selected by the Rams in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, has played two seasons in the NFL. He’s started 22 regular season games in his career, including nine games in 2019. He played college football at Michigan State.