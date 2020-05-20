Brian Austin Green after announcing split with Megan Fox steps out in Los Angeles with son Kassius

Brian Austin Green was spotted stepping out Tuesday for the first time since announcing his split from wife Megan Fox as he went shopping in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor shopped at a Target store in the Westlake area with his 18-year-old son Kassius.

Brian confirmed his split with Megan, 34, on Monday during his ‘…with Brian Austin Green‘ podcast after explaining they grew distant after working away from each other, but also did not rule out a reconciliation.

He put on a brave face as he shopped wearing a grey tank top reading ‘Spiritual Gangster’ along with shorts and sneakers.

Brian also had a mask draped around his neck and accessorized with sunglasses, but noticeably was not wearing his wedding ring.

Kassius kept it simple in a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and trainers.

He wore a white medical face mask while walking through a parking lot with his father amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian has Kassius with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate and ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil, 51,

He and Megan also have three sons together; Noah, seven, Bodhi, six and Journey, three.

Brian and Megan began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith and got married in June 2010.

Megan sparked romance rumors with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after they were seen spending time together last week following her split from Brian.

‘They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic,’ a source told Us Weekly.

The sourced added that Megan and MGK – real name Richard Colson Baker – began spending more time together because of their similar work schedules and filming together.

Megan and MGK last week were seen getting coffee and then heading back to her Calabasas property in his Aston Martin.

Brian in his separation announcement podcast episode titled ‘Context’ did not rule out a reconciliation with Megan.

‘I mean, we have a lot of life left,’ he said.

‘So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea.’

He also declared: ‘I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me.’