Brian Austin Green Confirms Split from Megan Fox After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Brian Austin Green has confirmed that he has split from wife Megan Fox.

There has been speculation for weeks that the couple was on the rocks amid reports that they were quarantining separately. Then just a few days ago, Megan was spotted hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Brian, 46, referenced the photos that surfaced and opened up about a dream that he had while Megan, 34, was filming a movie with MGK, 30.

Brian says that since the end of 2019, he and Megan have “really been trying to sort of be apart.”

“I will always love her,” Brian said (via Us Weekly). “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Despite the split, Brian says that he and Megan plan to “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

Over the weekend, Brian posted a cryptic quote on Instagram that many people think reveals how he felt in the marriage.