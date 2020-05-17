Brian Austin Green Posts About Feeling ‘Smothered’ Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble with Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green‘s latest Instagram post is raising some eyebrows.

The 46-year-old actor took to his social media on Saturday (May 16) to share a post about butterflies, and how they can feel “bored” and “smothered.”

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” Brian wrote. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Brian‘s post comes amid rumors that he and wife Megan Fox are having troubles in their marriage.

During their recent separate outings, Brian and the 34-year-old actress have both been spotted not wearing their wedding rings.

The day before, Megan was spotted hanging out with this musician after it was reported that she and Brian are not quarantining together.

You can see Brian Austin Green‘s post on Instagram here.