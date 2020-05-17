Brian Austin Green Visits Same Coffee Shop Wife Megan Fox Stopped By with Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green makes his way back to his car after picking up coffee on Saturday afternoon (May 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor kept things casual in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and jeans, while noticeably going without his wedding ring.

The coffee shop Brian stopped by happens to be the same shop his wife Megan Fox visited the day before with Machine Gun Kelly.

There have been rumors swirling for the past couple months that Brian and the 34-year-old actress are having trouble in their marriage. They have both been spotted without their wedding rings in recent outings and reports say that they are quarantining separately.

Earlier this week, Brian picked up some lunch, also without his wedding ring.