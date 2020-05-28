Brian Cox, 73, speaks about homeschooling and being high-risk as he details life in lockdown

Brian Cox has detailed life in lockdown as he isolates in New York with his wife Nicole and their two sons, Orson, 18, and Torin, 15.

During a pre-recorded interview with Lorraine Kelly from his cabin in the Big Apple on Thursday, the Succession actor, 73, admitted he’s finding homeschooling ‘tough’ as he’s ‘not at home a lot of the time’.

The screen star also said his beloved partner is ‘making me stay at home’ as he falls within the at risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to his diabetes.

Candid: Brian Cox detailed life in lockdown as he isolates in New York with his wife Nicole and their two sons, Orson, 18, and Torin, 15, on Thursday’s Lorraine

Brian, who was recently awarded the Best Actor prize at the Golden Globes, normally leads a particularly busy lifestyle, but has been forced into quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On teaching his two younger sons, the thespian confessed he’s finding the process challenging.

The TV and film star said: ‘They’re difficult, not easy, it’s tough for them. We have to do homeschooling.

‘I have to get my young lad to bed as he’s always up late on his video chats. I didn’t expect this, a lot of the time I’m not here, so fatherhood has been thrust upon me late in life.’

‘Fatherhood has been thrust upon me’: The Succession actor, 73, admitted he’s finding homeschooling ‘tough’ as he’s ‘not at home a lot of the time’ (pictured with his sons in 2015)

Doting: The screen star also said his partner is ‘making me stay at home’ as he falls within the at risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to his diabetes (pictured in January)

Showing the presenter around his cabin by panning his laptop, Brian, who also shares daughter Margaret and actor son Alan, 49, with ex-wife Caroline Burt, insisted he’s making sure he’s taking extra precautions to stay safe.

He explained: ‘I’m in a rural environment, my house is down by the trees. I have diabetes so I’m high-risk, my wife makes me stay at home, make sure you wash your hands!’

The Scotsman also expressed his gratitude towards the NHS, stating: ‘I’ve been here in NY for ten weeks. Without the carers, we’d be lost. We have to make sure their stress is reduced to the minimum.’

‘It’s not easy’: On teaching his two younger sons, the thespian confessed he’s finding the process challenging

The media personality has achieved critical acclaim for his portrayal as media magnate Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession.

On whether the show’s third series will go into production in the coming months, a coy Brian said: ‘It’s grown. The first series was great, the second was fantastic.

‘If we get the third series… well I’d have to kill someone if I told what will happen as they always keep it top secret.

Impressive: The media personality has achieved critical acclaim for his portrayal as media magnate Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession (pictured)

Coy: On whether the show’s third series will go into production in the coming months, Brian said: ‘Well I’d have to kill someone if I told what will happen as they always keep it top secret’

‘I’m not sure if COVID will come into it, are we going to refer this period that we’ve got now, or are we going to recognise it? There’s a paradigm shift between stuff that’s live and what you can watch now.’

The father-of-four is currently starring in an online pilot episode of Little Room – a murder mystery series filmed during lockdown.

On filming the show from his home, Brian said: ‘I’m locked into just doing that, I’m owned by HBO, I had no idea it was just an online pilot. I’m getting my wife to talk for me as I’m too shy haha.’