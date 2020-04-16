Brian Dennehy, veteran actor of stage and screen, dead at 81

Dennehy, a two-time Tony Award winner who co-starred in a wide range of films, often in tough-guy roles, died of natural causes in Connecticut on Wednesday night, ICM Partners announced in a statement.

In a tweet, his daughter described him as “larger than life” and “generous to a fault.”

Dennehy co-starred in a long list of popular movies, including “First Blood” (as the local sheriff who clashes with Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo), the western “Silverado,” and the science-fiction classic “Cocoon.” He played Chris Farley’s dad in the comedy “Tommy Boy,” and portrayed basketball coach Bobby Knight in a made-for-TV movie.

A former college football player at Columbia University, Dennehy appeared in a number of TV shows before making his movie debut in the Burt Reynolds movie “Semi-Tough” as a football player. He quickly went on to roles in the movies “10,” “F.I.S.T.” He also had a regular part in the series “Dynasty.”