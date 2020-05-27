Jimmys Post

Brian May ‘Overwhelmed’ by Love and Support From Fans After Heart Attack Scare

After suffering a “small heart attack” scare earlier this week, Brian May has shared a special message to all his fans.

“I’m overwhelmed,” he said in the Instagram video, “and really, more than touched by the torrent of love and support that’s come back at me after all the incredible coverage in the press, I really didn’t expect all that.”

May gave fans a scare after a gardening accident where he tore his gluteus maximus and was later found to be a bigger nerve problem that “paralysed” his brain. This eventually led to a “small heart attack.”

The Queen guitarist also talked about how the scores of messages that he received in his “email box” and other places made him think about how it felt like he got to hear the dedications that people make to the deceased at their funerals.

“All these people come and say all these wonderful things about the person that’s gone,” he said. “But you can’t hear it or she can’t hear it. So I’m lucky. I got to hear it. [Laughs.] So my life is complete. I’m sorry if that sounds weird, but I can’t compare it with anything.

While the message took a slightly dark turn, it’s clear that the Queen guitarist is healing nicely and will be back in the music room soon.

Watch May’s message below.

