Briana DeJesus: My Family is STRUGGLING Right Now! [Exclusive]

She gave us an exclusive statement, and it sounds like things aren’t exactly going well for the DeJesus clan …

This time around, we’re going to be talking about how Briana and her family are handing things.

Yep, settle in, friends, because this is another story about the coronavirus.

Briana DeJesus, like most of the citizens of Earth, is not having a very good time right now.

1.

Relatable

So yeah … rough times in the world these days, huh?

2.

Facts

Of course, some people have it way, way worse than others in the midst of this pandemic, but regardless, pretty much everyone is struggling with anxiety on several different levels right now.

3.

Horrifying

And, as it turns out, the Teen Mom 2 star has more than a few reasons to be feeling anxious about everything that’s been happening around the state of Florida, the United States and the world.

4.

Looking Back

We trust that we don’t need to recap what’s been going with the coronavirus, how it’s affecting people all around the globe and bringing life for millions upon millions of people to a screeching halt, so instead, let’s just focus on Briana, OK?

5.

Oof

For a little bit there, it didn’t seem like she was taking all of this too seriously – she made a few jokes about the situation on Twitter, even tweeting last week that she and her kids were going to “practice social distancing” at the beach. In her defense, things escalated fast with this virus and public opinion shifted even more quickly.

6.

Why Though

Reminder: Briana and her family live in Florida, where hundreds of people actually have been going to the beach, perhaps thinking that it constitutes social distancing, despite the fact that huge groups doing the exact same thing in the same place defeats the point. Alas …

7.

Cool

She didn’t end up going, to her credit. She posted photos the next day of her kids playing at home in a pool. But we’re not sure if that’s because she was joking the whole time or because she got absolutely torn to shreds by her Twitter followers. Because she really, really did.

8.

Oh No

As many people pointed out, the economic struggles are real and social isolation can result in legitimate anxiety, but it could actually be a lot worse for Briana’s family if one of them were to, you know, catch the virus.

9.

Poor Roxanne

Her mother, Roxanne, suffers from lupus, so she’d be in the high risk category for complications from the virus.

10.

Aww, Stella

And her youngest daughter, Stella, has a heart condition – Briana has said she’s been doing much better, but she’s still had some pretty significant medical emergencies.

11.

Fair?

So that’s why people didn’t want to see the reality star joking about the social distancing – because her family members would be some of the people who would benefit from it the most.

12.

Thank Goodness

Anyway, she’s not joking now. She just gave us an update on how she and the rest of her crew are doing in these strange times.

13.

So Far, So Good

“Ummm, so far it’s going ok I guess,” she began.

14.

Locked Down?

“Orlando really isn’t on lockdown. So we’re allowed to be out but we have been staying inside.”

15.

Uh Oh

It’s good that everyone is staying in, but there are some complications. DeJesus said that “The girls don’t have school but starting today I need to homeschool them but my job is still up so I have to work.”

16.

Working Mom

Remember, Briana has only been on Teen Mom 2 for a couple of years now, so she’s still not making as much as the original girls. She’s always kept her day job working for a business that sells timeshares.

17.

Well

So how is she going to juggle working and caring for and educating her kids? Like most of the rest of the country, she’s just going to have to figure it out.

18.

Supplies

On the topic of supplies, she said “We have food and water and stuff so we’re ok on that. Not so much on toilet paper tho and my mom has been going crazy cleaning the house.”

19.

Those Guys

But why is everything just on Briana? What about the fathers of her daughters, Devoin and Luis?

20.

Oh

“Devoin and Luis have not been helping at all,” she revealed. “They both lost their jobs I believe due to the coronavirus.”

21.

No Plan

“I haven’t talked with either of them about a plan for the kids if God forbid I do get sick.”

22.

Makes Sense

“I don’t want to think negatively,” she concluded. “I know having a plan is always ideal, but we’re trying to stay positive.”

23.

What a Mess

It sounds like she may be a little stressed, right?

24.

Ugh

And considering everything, we certainly don’t blame her.