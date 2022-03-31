‘Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan react to people’s unpopular opinions

We can’t get enough of Bridgerton Season 2 right now.

If you’ve already binge-watched the new season, Wikipedia’d all the new cast members and their filmographies to date (don’t deny it, we all do it), and settled on your Season 2 crush, then you might enjoy this little treat featuring Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

Ashley and Coughlan joined BBC Radio One’s Greg James for a round of Unpopular Opinion, his recurring segment where famous peeps hear listeners’ unpopular — and sometimes pretty outrageous — opinions on all manner of topics. (ICYMI, Ashley plays the new season’s leading lady Kate Sharma and Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington and Lady Whistledown.)

The Bridgerton duo heard readers opine on goat’s cheese, binge-watching, doughnuts without holes, watching TV on a phone, and wireless headphones.

Want more?