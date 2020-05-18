Bridget Archer reflects on first year in job, challenges ahead

news, local-news,

A $130 billion government spending initiative was not something Bass MHR Bridget Archer thought she would be listing as a key achievement 12 months into the job. Before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world, Ms Archer and the government her marginal seat win helped create had wanted to focus on creating new jobs – not saving existing positions. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania In an interview to mark one year since her narrow victory, Ms Archer said observing the impact of the federal government’s JobKeeper payment on businesses had been a highlight. “I’m really proud to have been part of a government that put those measures in places to support people at a time when they really need it and to keep our economy going here in Tasmania and keep people connected to their employment,” Ms Archer said. “I’d heard a lot of stories in Launceston, but I really struck when we went to Scottsdale and Bridport to hear businesses up there saying ‘we wouldn’t have survived if it wasn’t for that’. “Or George Town, my own hometown, one of the pubs there said that because of JobKeeper and the other measures, cashflow and those things, they were able to stay connected to all their employees and they’ll be able to come out stronger the other side.” While she was enthusiastic about the JobKeeper benefits, which has been scheduled to cease at the end of September, Ms Archer said the current level of government spending was “not sustainable”. Learning how to deal with different levels of bureaucracy and the political system proved challenging at times during year one in the job, Ms Archer said. Managing voter expectations and resolving complex, longstanding problems constituents had was also hard sometimes. “It’s difficult sometimes because not everything is within your jurisdiction or your power to do something about it. “Even when you’ve made a commitment to do something, you can’t just build it tomorrow…when you’re talking about huge infrastructure, there’s an amount of planning that has to go in that, you might have to negotiate with other levels of government and planning schemes.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Archer said she also wanted to see a bigger focus on long-term policy making. “It is a marginal seat and I think because of that there’s a tendency to go from election to election with the next shiny thing dangled at the election…I think sometimes we do the community a disservice when we do that. “But that’s a difficult expectation to manage. We all want lots of things, we want to see the big-spending things happen in our area…we need to have a more strategic view of things here in Bass and Northern Tasmania.” Ms Archer pointed to the 10-year Launceston City Deal initiative as an example of the type of long-term policy development she wanted to see more of. “I think it has driven a level of collaboration between different stakeholders which is what we want,” she said. When asked about the government’s response to climate change, Ms Archer said the market would play a leadership role. “There’s divergence in what people think should happen and my view is that we need to give regard to the science. I don’t feel that it necessarily has to be a debate, I think there is room for different views and I think as a Liberal I would probably say that to a degree, and what we are seeing, is that the market will decide. “What we see, particularly with Liberal governments, is if you have a market-led response then the government will champion those market-led responses. “Perhaps if I was a Queensland MP with a coal mine or a coal-fired power station in my backyard, that my constituents were employed in, of course, that would impact people’s views and positions.” On the topic of Tasmania’s low bulk-billing rates, Ms Archer said it was a complex issue affected by intersecting factors and she would continue to push for improved access to healthcare. “I think sometimes it’s not about spending more money, it’s about what you’re doing and where you’re spending and certainly in primary and preventive health is a good place.” An open door type of policy exists where all government members get the ear of a Minister or the Prime Minister, according to Ms Archer. “I can certainly say I’ve not had any difficulties, in terms of access. “I haven’t heard any of my colleagues say ‘gee I’m having trouble talking to a minister.” Ms Archer said she had not experienced difficulties like those reported by ex-Liberal members Anne Sudmalis and Julia Banks, who both claimed the party had a toxic culture towards women. “It hasn’t been an issue for me…our voices are very much heard and listened to and I’ve had nothing but the greatest respect from all of my colleagues,” Ms Archer said.

