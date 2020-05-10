Brighton face backlash from Premier League rivals after using up NHS coronavirus tests on players

Brighton are facing criticism from Premier League rivals for using testing kits supplied by the NHS after a third member of Graham Potter’s squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Several clubs have held back from testing players until the Premier League’s privately operated system is in place.

That is expected to be signed off at Monday’s shareholders’ meeting.

Brighton, one of at least six Premier League clubs who have raised objections to Project Restart, have not breached testing protocols, but their willingness to use NHS tests has raised eyebrows.

While only a handful of testing kits have been procured by Brighton, there is concern about how Premier League clubs using hospital supplies will be perceived and the issue is likely to be discussed at Monday’s meeting.

Providing comprehensive testing is one of the keys to ensuring football can return as planned on June 12.

The Premier League have reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based biotechnology company Prenetics to deliver a £4million programme, which will see players tested twice a week, with results available inside 24 hours.

The new protocols are not expected to apply until players are permitted to train in small groups, which is pencilled in for a week on Monday.

Brighton are standing by their testing procedure, which despite resulting in three positive results has been extremely limited. It is understood the club obtained a small number of testing kits from Brighton and Sussex Hospital before the coronavirus outbreak was classified as a pandemic in March.

Only four Brighton players have been tested, with three positive results and one negative.

In addition, the club have loaned the Amex Stadium to the national testing effort, with up to 1,400 tests taking place daily, so they are adamant that they are not depleting NHS resources.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber on Sunday confirmed the positive test, which took place on Saturday.

The unnamed player will self-isolate for two weeks, raising questions about what would happen if a player or manager tested positive once the competition had restarted. The south-coast side also revealed positive tests for players in March and April.

‘Despite all the measures we’ve all been taking, when players haven’t been in significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus,’ said Barber.

‘We want to make sure that the protocols put in place are safe and secure and mitigate the risk as far as they possibly can. One of the things we’ve asked the Premier League for, and I know they’re working very hard to produce, is a complete plan of all the different stages of returning to play.

‘Players need to return in small groups, then contact training, then match-like situations, then the match itself. It’s very complex, very difficult.’

Brighton’s objections to Project Restart centre on the health of their players and the plan to use neutral venues. All 20 clubs will demand more information on the neutral stadium plan on Monday, as well as vote on proposals to extend players’ contracts beyond June 30.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is backing clubs to come to a consensus on how to end the season, but warned football faces an extended lay-off if the problems cannot be overcome.

‘There are no easy answers. We have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end,’ Parish said on The Andrew Marr Show.

‘We would be derelict in our duty if we did not find a way for the game to come back. It may prove beyond us, we have huge challenges in order to get it back to complete the season, but we are planning on doing so.

‘We have the German situation going on and if that is successful it could provide a blueprint for us.

‘We are hoping it is successful. Clearly we can see some of the early challenges and they may prove insurmountable.

‘The concern for us is if they prove insurmountable, we may be in for a very, very extended period of not being able to play and that has huge ramifications for the game.’

The planned return of football in Germany next weekend has been thrown into doubt after second-division side Dynamo Dresden went into a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus. Their match at Hannover has been postponed.

In Spain, it was revealed five players have tested positive for Covid-19, though LaLiga officials are continuing with plans to resume.

The league did not name the players who tested positive, or their clubs.

Spanish media said three players were from first-division clubs and identified Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi.

Many clubs, including reigning champions Barcelona, have returned to individual training as part of the second stage of La Liga’s four-phase protocol for getting back.

Real Madrid are due to resume training for the first time in two months on Monday.

La Liga have said they hope matches can resume, without spectators, by June.