Brighton owner opts for no relegation plan, turns Amex Stadium into testing centre



Brighton are currently two points clear of the relegation zone. (Source: File Photo)

There is unlikely to be any relegation from the English Premier League if the season ends with no more play possible because of the coronavirus outbreak, Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told British media.

Brighton were two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining when the league was brought to a halt on March 13.

If the season ended with no more play possible, Liverpool would claim the title and Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth would be for the drop.

Relegation means a financial hit somewhere in the region of $100 million and Bloom thought it unlikely that the required 70% of clubs would vote to send the three teams down.

“It would be very difficult to relegate somebody, particularly from the Premier League, if the season hasn’t played out,” Bloom said.

“You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification, but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the percent needed for teams to get relegated.”

“I don’t foresee a situation, if the season’s not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis,” he said.

“I just don’t think it’s fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season may lose out on 0.2 points based on this system, and also it does not take into account the strength of the team you have not played.”

READ | Premier League clubs discuss options but left in limbo

Brighton’s Amex Stadium to serve as Covid-19 testing centre

Brighton’s Amex Stadium. (Source: Reuters)

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium has been converted into a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre to assist the National Health Service (NHS) during the new coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Several Premier League clubs have chipped in to help the NHS workers in United Kingdom, where more than 15,000 people have died due to the flu-like virus.

“The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said in a statement here on their website.

Tottenham Hotspur have also installed medical equipment in their new stadium to operate drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff and their families. Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea are among other clubs actively involved in helping the NHS staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.