Bring the MagSafe experience of yesteryear to your new MacBook with this magnetic tip charger

TL;DR: Get that satisfying magnetic charging experience on any USB-C device with this magnetic tip USB cable, on sale for 34% off. As of Aug. 17, grab one for only $22.95.

The MagSafe charger from MacBooks of generations past was pure genius. Did they fall apart easily? Yup. But the snap of the magnetic connection was like music to your ears. Plus, when you tripped over it, it simply pulled right out. Your entire laptop didn’t come down with it.

If you’re the owner of a newer MacBook, then you’ve probably had your fair share of frustration with the USB-C charging cable. Sure, it’s efficient and slim, but it’s just not as satisfying as the magnetic snap of yesteryear. While there are rumors the new MacBook Pro might bring back this technology, that’s not going to help your current situation. That’s why EVRI created a magnetic tip USB cable for MacBooks and other USB-C devices. By slipping the USB-C magnetic tip into one of your USB-C charging ports (and leaving it there), you can bring back the MagSafe experience to your laptop.

The included cable supports up to 100W of charging power for USB-C-powered MacBooks, notebooks, Nintendo Switch, smartphones, and tablets. Plus, it also supports fast data transfer with up to 480mbps. Just snap the cable into place over the magnetic tip, and voila! Your device is powering up. And, if and when you inevitably pull it out or trip over it, the breakaway tip will prevent your device from tumbling down with it. Just like your USB-C connector, it’s completely reversible, so you don’t have to fight with it to get the right side for connection.

The cable itself is a little over three feet long and is compatible with more than just your MacBook. Pretty much any of your devices that are powered by USB-C can be blessed with magnetic charging technology.

For reasons unknown to anyone who doesn’t work for Apple, the MagSafe charging cables were abandoned years ago. But the EVRI Magnetic Tip USB Cable is here to save the day — and for a limited time, it’s even on sale. Regularly $34, you can snag one for only $22.95 for a limited time.