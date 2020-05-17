‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Carlin Bates ‘Couldn’t Sleep’ After Learning Of Daughter’s Health Issues

Carlin Bates has opened up about her newborn daughter Layla, and the ‘ups and downs’ of her medical journey.

Carlin Bates, who fans know from the reality series Bringing Up Bates, has opened up about her newborn daughter’s health struggles. The 22-year-old recently gave birth to little Layla, and took to Instagram on May 16 to explain the timeline of the 15-week-old’s medical journey. “There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born. In some ways I feel like the hospital has become our 2nd home,” she began.

“Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath. When these first started happening we thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s because she was premature, so that’s what’s causing her to struggle more’,” Carlin said, explaining that she fell ill with meningitis after giving birth, and that her sister Erin had to step in and care for the baby.

The reality TV star also emphasized that her husband, 24-year-old Evan Stewart, really stepped up when Layla was hospitalized. “I was overcome with fear of the unknown, along with feeling guilty that I couldn’t be there with her,” she said. “Evan went back and forth from hospital to hospital, checking on us both. I felt so alone and struggled to put my faith and trust in God.” Soon after, their bub had to see a specialist. “We found out Layla has a small hole in her heart, which might be causing some of the breathing issues … our prayer is that this small hole will close itself, as they often do. We then ordered Layla a special sock that monitors her heart rate and 02 levels, because this nervous mother couldn’t sleep at night.”

Carlin also detailed another incident which caused the parents panic. “She turned white and her 02 levels dropped to 80%. Again, I felt like my world was turned upside down as I held her in my arms. I felt so helpless watching her struggle for oxygen,” she wrote in the heartbreaking post. “Nine minutes later, Layla’s color returned and her 02 went back to 100%. This time the EMTs recommended we not take her to the hospital because of COVID-19, so we made a follow up appointment with her pediatrician.”

Despite the struggles, Carlin said she was trying to stay positive throughout the ordeal. “Although we’re still so nervous about the outcomes of everything, I know my God is in control and he’s writing our little story,” she said. “Becoming a mother has grown me in so many ways. I’m beyond blessed that God gave me this little girl. We appreciate all your prayers for Layla.”