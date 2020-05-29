Brisbane neighbour of starving autistic boys says their dead father was a ‘responsible carer’ 

The neighbour of two starving autistic boys who were found locked in a filthy bedroom has defended their dead father, saying he ‘loved them kids so much’.

The brothers, 17 and 19, were discovered naked in a house in Stafford in Brisbane‘s north on Wednesday morning, after their father was found dead in the next room.

They are now receiving specialist care in hospital after being found severely malnourished.

Concern has been raised about their welfare after upsetting footage emerged of the boys wearing nappies as they played in a junk-infested room and backyard two years ago.

But one neighbour, a woman named Wendy, who has known the siblings since they were babies, has defended their dad.

Despite claiming she would often feed the brothers, Wendy said their father did not neglect them, citing that child safety services deemed him a ‘responsible carer’.

The brothers (pictured), 17 and 19, were discovered naked in a house in Stafford in Brisbane’s north on Wednesday morning, after their father was found dead in the next room. They were aged 15 and 18 in this photograph but looked younger due to wearing nappies

One neighbour, a woman named Wendy (pictured), has known the siblings since they were babies and would frequently check on them and feed them. She said their father did not neglect them and that he ‘loved them kids so much’

‘Child safety deemed (the father) a responsible carer. He’s loved them kids so much, they were his world,’ Wendy told 7News.

‘They (child safety) never did (come back). If they were that concerned about the boys, they would have gone and made regular checks.’

Wendy said the boys were not being neglected as she was feeding them.

‘The boys were in the yard playing (on Tuesday). I was making sure they were fed. As much as I could do for them, I was making sure was done,’ she said.

But other neighbours have painted a very different picture of the deceased father.

One neighbour was so horrified by what she saw that she called the Department of Child Safety in February – but claimed they did nothing to help the boys.

‘This man used to speak to these children like they were the scum on his shoes,’ she told ABC.

‘He would tell them to ”shut the f*** up”.

‘For a punishment, he would shut them out and lock the front door and one time I saw him throw the kids outside … and then he let the dog inside. It was just disgusting.’

One of the boys, who has autism, is seen sitting on a mattress in a nappy in 2018 (pictured) in a photo taken by a concerned neighbour

Claiming to be very familiar with the dad and boys, another neighbour explained the dad would regularly beg other people to look after the teens.

‘They seemed more of a burden to him than anything else,’ the neighbour told the Courier Mail.

‘He would put his facade up, he’d normally be this really friendly guy who would ask you to do things for him and drive you places – but if you said anything he didn’t like, he’d turn on you.

‘When you couldn’t hear the boys yelling out the window, you could hear (the father) going off at (one of the boys), and (the boy) would never say a word back.’

The neighbour claimed that any questions raised about the teenager’s treatment would be met with abusive, with their father accusing people of trying to split the family up.

It is now understood the boys were known to the Department of Child Safety officers, but an investigation had been closed.

Shocking pictures were taken on October 1, 2018 showing the brothers when they were aged about 15 and 18, but look much younger.

One of the boys is seen wandering outside his home in a nappy (pictured) in a photograph from 2018

Their 49-year-old father and carer, who has not been named, was found dead in another room.

After police discovered their father dead, they heard muffled noises coming from a back bedroom, leading them to find the two teenagers living in filth.

Daily Mail Australia understands the boys were both non-verbal, and their single father had cared for them alone for at least 13 years.

But neighbour Gayle Smith, who lived down the road from the home, said he had previously been a good father.

She said he had recently been given a terminal illness diagnosis, being told he didn’t have long to live.

‘I spoke to the father about the supposed photos, but he denied it. He said ”of course I’m not doing anything like that”,’ she said.

Pictures showed the family’s garden strewn with rubbish, with child safety officers having previously visited the home

Photographs taken by a neighbour show the two boys in the room they lived in (pictured) before they were rescued following their father’s death

‘I think he might’ve just been too ashamed to admit he couldn’t look after them anymore.’

Ms Smith explained she believed the father was a victim, too.

She said the single father should’ve been given more government support due to his health prognosis.

Ms Smith explained her neighbour was ‘not a monster’ and loved his boys dearly.

‘I’m just so sad that people are going to think the dad was a monster,’ she said.

While horrified to learn of the conditions the boys had been subjected to, Ms Smith said he ‘clearly wasn’t equipped’ to handle them, and shared fond memories of him walking both sons to school and doting on them.

A bike is seen parked at the back of the Brisbane home where a father died (pictured) and his two teenage sons were found locked in a back room

He bought a bull mastiff cross-breed puppy which the boys and he all ‘adored’ a few years back, and told Ms Smith the dog was great company for the kids.

On Thursday, she stopped by the home to check on the welfare of his dog, but the council had since removed him from the property.

Another neighbour said the living conditions for the boys had deteriorated in the last few years.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Courier Mail they could ‘hear them screaming nearly all the time because he’d lock them in that room.’

‘They wouldn’t be wearing clothes, only just loaded diapers if they were lucky,’ the neighbour said.

‘You’d sometimes look over and see them playing with their own faeces and pushing it through the mozzie screens.’

A note left by a devastated friend is seen outside the property on Thursday (pictured) after the father died

Complaints made to police and the Department of Child safety were ‘ignored’.

Another neighbour told Daily Mail Australia the government had ‘failed the family’.

‘The bloody department needs a kick up the ass because they haven’t been checking on him clearly. If they were helping, this might not have happened,’ they said.

Both teens were rushed to Prince Charles Hospital following Wednesday’s grim discovery, and police remain at the scene trying to investigate what exactly went on in the home.

Officers are not treating Mr Barrett’s death as suspicious, as it’s believed he suffered from several medical conditions.

The images show two boys, one on a mattress, in a locked room in a home in Brisbane (pictured), taken in 2018

Gayle Smith (pictured), a concerned friend of the teens’ father, arrived at the home on Thursday morning to check on the welfare of the family dog

They were first called to the home about 7am on Wednesday, and heard screams coming from the locked bedroom.

Police were unable to comment further on the incident.

A locksmith who arrived on the scene on Thursday morning changed the locks to the front doors.

Well-wishers left a note pinned to the fence which read: ‘We will miss you.’

A blue Nissan X-Trail with a P-plate was seen parked in the driveway on Thursday. A newspaper remained in the letterbox.

A cardboard box, an old microwave, paint buckets and children’s toys were seen sprawled at the front of the property.

Neighbours arrived at the home on Thursday to place flowers at the ground where the dad died (pictured)

The room’s doorknob was snapped and a spoon had been put in the lock as a replacement (pictured)

The discovery comes just days after toddler Willow Dunn was found dead inside her home at Cannon Hill – just 15km from Stafford.

The four-year-old, who had Down Syndrome, allegedly starved to death.

Police say her body was found malnourished and decomposing in her bed at her home in Brisbane on Monday, her face partially eaten by rats.

Her father, Mark James Dunn, 43, was charged with murder after he allegedly found the toddler dead on Saturday and didn’t call emergency services.

Willow’s body was allegedly found in a back bedroom inside the rented home on Bent Street in Cannon Hill, where she lived with her father, stepmother and stepsister.

Willow’s stepmother and stepsister are not facing charges and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on their parts.

A locksmith who arrived on the scene on Thursday morning changed the locks to the front doors (pictured)