Britain is set to enjoy the hottest April for 361 years with temperatures soaring to 75F by Thursday

April is set to be the hottest for 361 years – with temperatures soaring to 73F (23C) in a week of sunshine ahead as a 2,000 mile-wide ‘high-pressure bubble’ makes Britain hotter than Africa.

MeteoGroup forecast highs nudging 68F (20C) today and climbing daily to 73F (23C) by Thursday – almost 50F (10C) above average.

The Met Office predicted long sunny spells and dry skies for most with ‘rather warm’ highs topping 68F (20C) – hotter than 64F (17.7C) Essaouira, Morocco.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes cut odds on highs beating the 78F (25.5C) hottest day of the year to 4/5. A weather map showed Britain’s hot temperatures in a giant high pressure zone stretching from Scandinavia to Ireland.

People go for a run in Nene Park, Peterborough on Monday to take advantage of the glorious early-morning weather

There’s not a cloud in the sky as the sun rises above the trees at Nene Park in Peterborough early on Monday morning

A jogger takes advantage of the glorious spring weather with temperatures set to nudge 68F (20C) today in Britain

With a warm rest of the month forecast, April’s average temperature is set to beat 2011’s record 53F (11.8C) to become the hottest April since records began in 1659 in central England.

While the nation are still being encouraged to stay at home to follow lockdown measures, temperatures will rise higher than those in Ibiza (68F) and Crete (59F).

It will mean that Brits will enjoy more sunbathing in their gardens as the UK reaches day 28 of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Met Office figures show central England’s average temperature so far this month is already 51.4F (10.8C), 38.3F (3.5C) above normal.

A Met Office forecaster said: ‘Temperatures are expected to be rather warm for most again in the next week.

‘Largely sunny conditions are expected to continue until the end of April.’

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weathertrending also said: ‘A lovely week of weather is ahead, with UV levels nudging into the high category.’

A dog walker strolls along the beach in Blyth, Northumberland, while the tide is out early on Monday morning

The sun rises behind a tower in Seaton Sluice on the north east coast of Northumberland to mark the start of a new week

A mallard duck blissfully makes its way down stream in Nene Park, Peterborough, ahead of yet another warm day in Britain

This April is already provisionally ranking as the third-hottest in 361 years.

England overall could also beat its record for the hottest April, with daily peak temperatures so far this month averaging 60.4F (15.8C), pushing 2011’s record 62.4F (16.9C). Easter hit 77.9F (25.5C).

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze told Blowing Hot and Cold videochat: ‘The hottest April since records began is on the cards in central England.

‘It’s an awesome April, with temperatures over 10C above average at times, and 21-23C sunshine expected at times this week.’