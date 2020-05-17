Britain’s fifth richest man Sir James Ratcliffe slammed for furloughing 800 staff

Four of the five wealthiest tycoons in Britain have used the government’s furlough scheme to supplement the wages of company employees during the coronavirus crisis, despite being worth a total of £60billion.

Britain’s fifth richest man, Sir James Ratcliffe, owner of chemical giant Ineos, has furloughed almost 800 members of staff from his luxury hotel groups.

Industry and finance tycoons the Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, whose family wealth makes them the second wealthiest men in Britain with a combined wealth of £16billion, has furloughed some of their 360 staff at Yorkshire-based transport company Optare.

Billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, Britain’s third richest family with a staggering £18.6 billion fortune, are furloughing 750 UK staff across their business empire.

Media and investment mogul Sir Leonard Blavatnik, who is Britain’s fourth richest tycoon, has also reportedly furloughed some staff, according to researchers behind the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List, published today.

Inventor Sir James Dyson, who was finished top of this year’s Rich List, knocking the Hinduja brothers off first place, is not reported to have furloughed any staff.

One of those to come under fire using the scheme is Sir James Ratcliffe, majority owner of Home Grown Hotels and Lime Wood Group, who is making use of the government scheme which sees workers paid up to £2,500 a month.

The 67-year-old is believed to be worth £12.2billion according to today’s Rich List.

The hotel chain’s chief executive and chairman Robin Hutson announced the company would be making use of the furlough scheme and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

He wrote that the schemes had ‘prevented significant job loss’ and confirmed the company had furloughed 782 staff furloughed.

Hutson also stated it had secured four million in CBILS.

Tory MP Peter Bone told The Sun on Sunday: ‘People will find it difficult to understand why the ultra-rich are sponging off the taxpayer.

‘Many of my constituents would think they should be paying the wages and not the taxpayer.’

The wealthy hotelier was last year reported to have had plans to move to tax haven Monaco to avoid paying £4billion.

In 2018 he attempted to buy out Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich but nothing went ahead as he was unwilling to pay the Russian owner’s valuation of the club.

He is also seeking an emergency loan from the government for Petroineos, a joint venture between his oil company Ineos, which has not furloughed any of its 3,000 staff, and the Chinese state-owned PetroChina

A spokesman for Sir Jim told The Sun on Sunday: ‘The group is supplementing wages and has been since day one of the lockdown.

‘Those that continue to be able to work in the hotels group maintain the facilities and kitchen gardens, producing food for local people and NHS workers.’

Sir James Dyson cleans up! Inventor tops Sunday Times Rich List for the first time with a £16.2bn fortune – as Britain’s richest see £54bn wiped off their wealth in two months due to coronavirus

By Amelia Wynne for MailOnline

Sir James Dyson has been named top of the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time with a £16.2billion fortune.

The Brexit-backing entrepreneur saw his wealth grow by £3.6billion over the past year, while Britain’s wealthiest saw £54billion wiped of their fortunes in two months due to coronavirus.

In February, it was expected the number of billionaires would rise to nearly 160, but it fell by four to 147 as the pandemic took hold, the Sunday Times said.

A record 25 female billionaires make the list, which also shows the overall wealth of the 1,000 richest people in the UK is down by £29billion on last year.

The top 10 for 2020 are: 1. Sir James Dyson and family, household goods and technology, £16.2 billion. 2. Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family, industry and finance, £16 billion. 3. David and Simon Reuben, property and internet, £16 billion. 4. Sir Leonard Blavatnik, investment, music and media, £15.78 billion. 5. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos chemical giant, £12.15 billion. 6. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, inheritance and investment, £12.1 billion. 7. Alisher Usmanov, mining and investment, £11.68 billion. 8. Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family, retail, £10.53 billion 9. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, inheritance, brewing and banking, £10.3 billion. 10. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family, property, £10.29 billion.

More than half of the country’s billionaires have seen losses as high as £6billion, with the combined wealth of the 1,000 wealthiest individuals and families plunging for the first time since 2009, in the wake of the financial crisis.

Research shows that at least 63 on the list – including 20 billionaires – have sought to furlough some of their staff under the taxpayer-backed scheme.

Sir James, 72 , topped the list despite losing £500 million of his own money on an electric car project which was scrapped.

List compiler Robert Watts said: ‘Ever since the financial crisis of 2008-9, Britain’s wealthiest people have become richer and richer.

‘Covid-19 has called time on their golden period. This year’s rich list paints a picture of Britain on the brink of calamity – two months after lockdown and already billions of pounds have been wiped out.

‘You may not like the super-rich, but it is hard to deny that our economy will need the jobs they create and the taxes they and their companies pay if we are to escape a prolonged recession that causes further misery to millions.’

The full list covering the wealthiest 1,000 people in the UK will be published on Sunday in a 136-page edition of The Sunday Times Magazine.

The list includes the Hinduja brothers, who have furloughed around 360 employees at Optare, their North Yorkshire-based bus-making firm. The Indian-born brothers topped last year’s Rich List.

Left: Sri and Gopi Hinduja are worth £16 billion. They topped the list last year. Right: David and Simon Reuben are worth £16 billion and come third on the list

Fourth on the list is Sir Leonard Blavatnik. He is worth £15.78 billion

Hinduja Group employs 150,000 people worldwide and had sales of nearly £40billion in 2018. It is chaired by Srichand Hinduja who lives in London along with brother Gopi.

Gopi has a £250million home on Carlton House Terrace in central London, where the family occupies four connected homes bought from the Queen.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who topped the rankings in 2018, co-owns The Pig hotel chain which has furloughed most of its staff.

This year he is worth £12.15bn and is also seeking an emergency loan from the government for Petroineos, a joint venture between his oil company Ineos and the Chinese state-owned PetroChina.

Three other entries in this year’s Rich List top 10 have also used the furlough scheme. They are the Reuben brothers, Sir Leonard Blavatnik, and the Weston family, which owns Primark.

Left: Sixth on the list are Kirsten and Jorn Rausing who inherited their family’s fortune. They are worth £12.1 billion. Right: Seventh on the list is Alisher Usmanov who made his money in mining. He is worth £11.68 billion

Ninth on the list are Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho. They are worth £10.3 billion

Coming eighth on the list are Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston (left with wife Hilary) and family who made their money in retail. They are worth £10.53 billion

Coming tenth on the list is The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family who own estates across England. They are worth £10.29 billion

Carys Roberts, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, challenged the use of furlough schemes, telling the publication: ‘Some businesses receiving taxpayers’ help during the Covid crisis are owned by wealthy individuals, who for years have rewarded themselves generously while paying minimal UK tax.

‘Why haven’t they invested more in economic good times to make their businesses more resilient against economic shocks? Why can’t they now dip into their own deep pockets instead of asking ordinary families to do so for them?’

The biggest fallers include the steel baron Lakshmi Mittal, the Hindujas and Ratcliffe. They have seen their valuations sink by between £3.9bn and £6bn since last year.

The easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s wealth has fallen by £538m to £1.754bn, while the tycoon Sir Richard Branson is worth £3.625bn, a £425m fall from a year ago.

Several well-known retailers crash out of this year’s Rich List, including the founders of Ted Baker, ASOS and Joules.