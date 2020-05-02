Britain’s Got Talent SPOILER: Drag queen act wows judges with quick change routine

A Drag queen act wows the judges in Saturday’s round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Ezekeil, 20, and Karl, 23, show off their prestigious dance and acrobatic skills as they perform to Proud Mary’s Rolling Down The River in a quick change routine.

In a teaser clip for Saturday’s show, Amanda asks the pair: ‘So, what made you audition for Britain’s Got Talent?’.

To which they reply: ‘We really want to perform in front of the British Royal Family’.

Amanda tells the pair, who travelled from the Philippines to audition: ‘Well we are honoured and I wish you the best of luck, good luck.’

As the music plays, Ezekiel, who is dressed in a hot pink ball gown, begins to strip off to reveal a purple cocktail dress.

As the crowd cheers, the pair perform a latin dance.

With the momentum building Ezekiel then twists around, unravelling a multi-coloured ruffled dress.

On last week’s show, Simon Cowell gave 12-year-old Fayth Ifil a clear run to the semi-finals after awarding her with his golden buzzer.

The youngster, who has previously performed on the West End in Tina Turner and School Of Rock, blew the judges away with her version of Proud Mary.

Ahead of her performance, Faith bonded with Simon when he asked her if she had ever dealt with any negative energy or confidence issues.

Simon sweetly admitted he had dealt with the same thing and encouraged Fayth not to let anyone else get to her because she is a ‘winner’.

Fayth revealed her confidence had been knocked due to ‘negative energy at school’, however there was no sign of that during her powerhouse performance.

After belting out the iconic track, judge David Walliams told her: ‘Occasionally comes onto this stage and you think ‘they are born to be a superstar.’

Simon added: ‘I absolutely love your personality. You talked about the support you’ve had from your mum and dad, then you see the support you’ve had from 3000 people, and just to give you a bit more support, I’m going to give you one of those…’

He then pushed his golden buzzer and Fayth broke down in tears as she was left overwhelmed by the music mogul’s gesture.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.