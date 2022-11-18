British Computer Society to Strengthen Ties with NCS – TechEconomy Nigeria

The British Computer Society (BCS) has advanced plans to collaborate with the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to improve the quality of membership of both organisations.

Mr. Stephen Tweed, the International Director, BCS Learning and Development Limited, said the core of the collaboration would be in the area of skill advancement and quality certification.

Nigeria, he said, is a priority country for BCS, stressing that if any entity want to grow in Africa, “you have to be in Nigeria and or start from Nigeria.”

According to him, people must have fundamental skill to belong to BCS hence they need to be aware of such and aspire to become members to enhance their professional net worth.

This, Tweed said, is what he looks forward to members of NCS to leverage on, in the near future as the collaboration advances.

As said by him, BCS and NCS leaderships have been putting heads together to fine-tune the understanding to ensure its mutually beneficial to both societies and their membership.

Tweed further disclosed that Nigerians with BCS international membership is thousands as he expressed confidence that with plan to cement the relationship with NCS will equally boost the member.

Earlier, NCS President, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who is also a member of BCS, welcomed Mr. Tweed who was accompanied by the Head, IT Resources at Access Bank, Mr. Richard Amafonye and doubled as a member of BCS.

Sodiya expressed optimism in the anticipated collaboration with BCS as it will pave way for more broad relationship with United Kingdom-based organisation.

Once every aspect of the deal is concluded, NCS membership will be better for it as they are the underlining factor for the collaboration.

Some NCS Executives at the meeting included the chairman, Research and Innovation Development, Dr. Olusoji Okunoye and Dr. Doyin Talabi as well as the Executive Secretary of NCS, Mr. Adesegun Adekunle.

[Source: ITREALMS]