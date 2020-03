British cyclist Skinner calls IOC chief Bach arrogant and stubborn

British track cyclist Callum Skinner has labelled International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach “arrogant” and “stubborn” over the organisation’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC, which has faced strong pressure to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to start on July 24, announced on Sunday that delaying the event was one of its options.

Bach said a decision on when the Olympics would take place would be made “within the next four weeks”. Canada has pulled out of the Games and Japan’s prime minister on Monday admitted a delay may be “inevitable”.

RELATED|

IOC sets four-week deadline to decide on postponement of Tokyo Olympics





Skinner, who won gold and silver medals at the 2016 Olympics and is a member of the British Olympic Association’s (BOA) athletes’ commission, was scathing about Bach in a social media post on Monday.

“IOC president Thomas Bach’s stubbornness and arrogance has spectacularly failed in this instance and he has weakened the Olympic movement,” Skinner wrote on Twitter.

IOC President Thomas Bach’s stubbornness and arrogance has spectacularly failed in this instance and he has weakened the Olympic movement. This isn’t the first time he has put his own motives above the athletes and the movement. Well done to and more. https://t.co/FtGrjhofZR — Callum Skinner (@CallumSkinner) March 23, 2020

“This isn’t the first time he has put his own motives above the athletes and the movement.” British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith, who won the 200 metres world title last year, said the IOC’s delay created further uncertainty for competitors.

RELATED|

2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic





“So wait… does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!!”

So wait… does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!! https://t.co/OTTG6MRt5O — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) March 22, 2020

UK Sport, the BOA and the British Paralympic Association will hold a conference call with chief executives and performance directors of the summer Olympic and Paralympic sports on Tuesday.