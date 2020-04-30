British man arrested in Thailand on suspicion of murder after prostitute found dead

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly beat and stabbed a prostitute to death in Thailand.

Neil Henry Elliott, 46, is accused of attacking the woman – named only as ‘Onn’ – in the early hours of Thursday in the notorious resort city of Pattaya after an all-night drug-fuelled sex session.

Police say he beat her with a pool cue until it snapped during an argument, then stabbed her in the wrist and neck with a machete.

Neil Henry Elliott, 46, from Northern Ireland, was arrested in the notorious Thai resort city of Pattaya on Thursday and accused of murdering a prostitute

Elliot allegedly beat the woman – named only as Onn – with a pool cue until it broke (pictured on the floor) then stabbed her in the neck with a machete (pictured on the pool table)

Elliott allegedly told police that he picked up the woman around 10pm Wednesday in the city’s red light district.

After visiting a strip of bars which were all closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, the pair went back to his bungalow for the night.

Police say they both consumed ya ba, a powerful form of methamphetamine, before staying up all night to have sex.

In the morning, an argument broke out which is when the alleged attack took place.

Police say Elliott admitted hitting Onn with a pool cue, then stabbing her to death with a 23-inch machete when she resisted.

Police officers picked up Neil on a nearby street after he left the property and crashed a motorcycle.

He reportedly told officers that he had killed a woman and was taken back to the house where they found the dead woman in a bathroom.

He was immediately arrested on suspicion of murder. He was handcuffed and hauled into a police pick-up truck before being driven away to the station for questioning.

Police say they picked Elliot up after he crashed his motorbike while high on meth, and he subsequently admitted to the killing

Police vehicles are pictured outside the bungalow where Onn – who was aged between 35 and 40 – was found dead on Thursday

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said Onn was between 35 and 40 years old.

He said: ‘We found the victim in the bathroom. She had stab wounds on her neck and on her right wrist.

‘The suspect he met her last night on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said they both used drugs which lead to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead.’

Pictures from the property this afternoon show the broken snooker queue on the blood-covered ground and the machete on the covered snooker table.

A large Northern Ireland flag was hanging at the entrance to Neil’s single-storey property and police confirmed Neil was from the country.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said the officers have detained Neil after he admitted the alleged crime.

He said: ‘Initially, we have not found his identification documents yet but he has admitted his crime.

‘He will be remanded at the station for interrogation while the officers will search his house thoroughly again.

‘There were blood stains on the floor and blood on many areas of the room. A snooker cue was broken and a knife about 60cm with blood stains was on the floor.’

Pattaya, on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, is best known for its notorious round-the-clock sex industry and is popular with British tourist and expats.