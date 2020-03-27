British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video that Johnson shared on social media Friday morning, he revealed he had “developed mild symptoms” of COVID-19 ― a temperature and a persistent cough ― and had “taken a test that has come out positive.”

Johnson said he was isolating himself at the prime minister’s official residence in Downing Street, London, which was “entirely the right thing to do.”

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” added Johnson, who was seated and wearing a tie and suit jacket as he spoke.