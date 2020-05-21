Jimmys Post

British teacher is arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ two girls aged 13 and 17 in Cambodia 

  • Matthew Watkin, 37, from Shrewsbury, was teaching English in Siem Reap 
  • Detained yesterday after a mother alleged he abused her two girls, 13 and 17
  • Watkin allegedly told the police that he kissed the two girls goodnight

A British teacher has been arrested in Cambodia after allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Matthew William Watkin, 37, from Shrewsbury, had been teaching English to children in Siem Reap province for several months before he was detained yesterday.

The mother of the two girls, aged 13 and 17, complained to the police on Monday that the Brit had abused her daughters.

She said that the children were relatives of Mr Watkin’s wife and they were staying the night at his property.

Mr Watkin allegedly told the police that he kissed the two girls goodnight and his stubble rubbed against their faces. He denied sexually assaulting them.

Matthew William Watkin, 37, from Shrewsbury, had been teaching English to children in Siem Reap province for several months before he was detained yesterday for alleged abuse

Officers from Cambodia’s Bureau of Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection have now charged Mr Watkin with sexually assaulting the girls.

They have remanded Mr Watkin in custody for him to be ‘sent to court for further proceedings’.

The department director, Colonel Chea Heng, said: ‘Matthew William Watkin, 37, with a British passport, was accused on May 18 by a mother of sexually abusing her two daughters, aged 13 and 17.

‘After receiving the complaint, the case was reported to the prosecutor for a preliminary investigation. On May 20, 2020, we summoned Mr Watkin for questioning.

Officers from Cambodia's Bureau of Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection have now charged Mr Watkin with sexually assaulting the girls

‘He said the children were staying with him and his wife. He said that just prior to sleep he kissed their forehead and his facial hair rubbed on their faces. He said there was no sex.’

Colonel Chea Heng said that after questioning Mr Watkin, the case was reported to Mr. Kert Vannareth, prosecutor of the Siem Reap Provincial Court. The Brit was then formally arrested on May 20, 2020 at 11:55 pm.

The police chief added: ‘The suspect is currently detained and is being sent to court for further proceedings.’

The MailOnline has contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth office and the British Embassy in Cambodia for comment. 

