Britney Spears, 38, Stuns Her Fans With Insane Full-Split Yoga Pose — Watch

Britney Spears is in the best shape of her life! The pop star showed off her quarantine yoga and workout routine and fans couldn’t get enough.

Britney Spears, 38, looks so good! The “Toxic” singer had her sculpted abs on full display in her latest Instagram video as she showed off her quarantine yoga moves. “On days like today where the sun is really not out and we’re all staying in, these are a couple of things that I do to just stay sane and to balance myself out,” she said at the beginning of the one minute video posted on Thursday, April 9. “I do a little bit of prayer in the morning, and I also do a lot of stretching and a little bit of yoga,” she continued before getting into her moves.

Rocking a low-rise pair of black Niki shorts and grey knotted crop top, Brit proceeded to do a full-split as she exercised on her cream carpet! Set to the club-ready track “Animals” by Martin Garrix, the Louisiana native kept the moves going with a series of yoga poses showing off her insane flexibility and some push-ups. “Take it with a grain of salt,” she began her lengthy caption, cheekily adding a salt shaker emoji. “no judgement whatsoever …. the way to inspire oneself is to go beyond yourself and to take action ….. which is very hard in these self-isolating times !!!!!” she wrote.

She went on to add, “It’s easier to just chat on the phone and gossip ….. or to play that game where you look at what everyone else is doing and say damn I feel left out …. the simplest of teachings are the best and mine is simply kneeling on my knees in prayer !!!!” Britney ended her positive message with “GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!” alongside a prayer, heart and star emoji.

Britney’s 23.8 million Instagram followers were loving the glimpse into her fitness routine, and showed some love in the comments! “Ugh I wish I were this limber and flexible! Best posts on the internet I swear. Queen of positivity,” fan @ratibanani wrote. “OMG me too Brit! Definitely trying your routine! Love u stay safe 💗,” @dinzime added, while @carmel1982 chimed in, “this workout is so inspiring.”

The Blackout singer has been in such a positive mood lately, and it’s been so amazing to see her express it on social media! Just over a week ago, she took to social media to celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary of her iconic song “Oops!…I Did It Again.” Posting a behind-the-scenes pic in that unforgettable leather jumpsuit, she reflected on her time shooting the video. “Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast,” she wrote on Mar. 27. “I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot… but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars… of course I am just kidding! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all,” she gushed.