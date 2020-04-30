Britney Spears accidentally burned down her home gym — oops





“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” Spears said in a video livestreamed on Instagram Wednesday.

“I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down,” she said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire, the star added.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt,” Spears elaborated in the caption.

Although the fire destroyed most of her equipment, the star did not let it get in the way of an impressive home workout, and seamlessly transitioned into a fitness routine of weights, squats and lunges. “Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym,” she wrote, adding: “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.” Spears has been trying her best to keep fans occupied during isolation. In March, she announced she would pick three people whom she would help buy much-needed items as communities face home isolation, supply shortages and mounting unemployment.





Source link