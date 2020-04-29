Britney Spears burns down her home gym

Britney Spears has revealed that she burned down her home gym after having an accident with two candles.

“It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down,” Britney captioned a video of her workout tutorial on Wednesday. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames… BOOM!!!!”

The 38-year-old singer added that “by the Grace of God the alarm went off” and nobody got hurt during the incident.

Toxic… fumes: Britney Spears revealed on Wednesday that she recently burned down her home gym after having an accident with two candles

“The Toxic hitmaker also explained the ordeal at the beginning of her work out video saying, “Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down. Unfortunately.”

“I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing lead to another, and I burnt it down. So, I’m in here and we only have two piece of equipment left, and I’m going to show you what I do during this time.”

If U Seek Flamey: The singer has revealed that she accidentally set fire to her gym

Getting creative: Without her usual gym set-up, Brit has been doing yoga poses on the balcony

Britney is then seeing doing a number impressive yoga-inspired workout moves, showing fans what goes into keeping up her incredible physique.

She has previously revealed her home gym in social media posts from last year that showed off a huge space with a number of running machines.

The singer is often praised by her dedicated fan base for keeping it real on her Instagram page, regularly posting silly videos and intriguing quotes just for fun.

Last year, Brit told fans she was working hard to slim down saying: ‘I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight … and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot.’

The comments were made alongside pictures of her home gym before the fire.

Britney has said that she’s not a fan of cardio, so she tends to stick with repetitive exercises and isolated movements instead.

‘The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises,’ she explains.