Britney Spears Is Quarantining Without Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I’ve Lost Weight From Missing Him’

Britney Spears has revealed that she’s sadly not in quarantine with BF Sam Asghari. The pain of being away from him has caused her to lose weight, as she claims that now ‘none of my shorts fit.’

While many people are gaining weight in quarantine by baking and cooking all sorts of yummy recipes at home, Britney Spears, 38, has had the opposite happen. She had to go into self-isolation in Los Angeles before reuniting with her beloved boyfriend Sam Asghari, and longing for him is causing her to lose weight. She went into lockdown minus Sam at her Thousand Oaks, CA home after returning from a trip home to Louisiana to visit relatives. Now the “Toxic” singer is missing her handsome guy so much that she has no appetite and none of her pants fit anymore.

On Apr. 28, Britney posted a series of Instagram photos of herself with different filters. She’s seen showing Sam what he’s missing while they’re apart, wearing a plunging, long-sleeved floral crop top that shows off her incredible abs. Her long blonde hair is nicely combed out, while she’s rocking her signature heavy dark eye makeup. In the caption, she explains how she’s longing to see Sam again.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago….so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him….now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do,” she wrote, along with a red heart emoji. She then asked her fans “Who else is experiencing this ????!” A number of fans told her “I wish I had this problem lol,” as many people are putting on weight staying at home.

Fitness trainer Sam has been keeping busy in his time away from Britney by doing hard-core workouts. On Apr. 22, he posted a shirtless photo to his Instagram looking so buff and ripped. “Practicing Social Distancing from the fridge is hard but seems to be working. This was day 14 of straight intense strength training followed by 3 mile runs burning over 1000 active without a day off.” When Britney and Sam finally reunite, he’s going to be as buff as ever for his woman.

He’s also shared a pic of how he’s “Bored in the house” while looking handsome sitting in a chair. Sam even gave himself a new hairdo by putting the locks on the top of his head into a fun pony tail. He captioned the Apr. 19 IG pic, “This is what happens when you put us humans in self isolation. we change hairstyles,” with a laughing so hard it’s crying emoji. “This is only for this time being,” he promised. “Enjoy it while it lasts.”