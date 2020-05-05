Britney Spears lip-syncs to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s Baby Got Back with her boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shared an oldie but a goodie on Monday with a clip of her lip-syncing that had been sitting in the vault.

The 38-year-old pop diva looked totally committed as she mouthed along to the intro of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s classic Baby Got Back.

She was joined by her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, who busted out the rapper’s iconic ‘I like big butts and I cannot lie’ line.

Pitch perfect: Britney Spears, 38, shared a hilarious video of herself lip-syncing to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s Baby Got Back with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, on Monday

Britney managed to make the self-shot video more dynamic by walking outside her Thousand Oaks, California, home in a yellow bikini and a puka shell necklace.

She started by lip-syncing to the ‘Oh, my, God, Becky, look at her butt’ introduction, before she turned the show over to Sam, who was reclining on a pool chair.

‘Baby got back. Ps I totally forgot we made this @samasghari,’ she captioned the clip.

It wasn’t clear when the couple filmed the video, though it appeared to be of a recent vintage.

Britney dug out the video as she was riding a great mood that began the day before, when her 2016 album Glory made a surprise reappearance in the top five on the iTunes album charts.

The album, which received some of the strongest reviews of her career, went all the way to number one on the iTunes pop album charts.

The Toxic singer shared a short video later in the day where gushed about the surprise placement and thanked her fans.

‘Hi guys, so I’ll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened,’ she gushed in a breathless stream.

‘Because of you I’m having the best day ever,’ she added with a sweet smile

Top of the world: The news was even better on the iTunes pop album charts, where Britney was at number one, ahead of pop goddess Mariah Carey

Playing it safe: On Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Britney’s conservatorship had been extended at least until August because of coronavirus precautions

It wasn’t all fun and games for her, though, after Entertainment Tonight reported Saturday that Britney’s conservatorship had been extended at least until August because of the danger of meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Court documents show that judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing Britney’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to stay on in her role until at least August 22, 2020.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears had previously held the position, but he stepped down in September due to his ongoing health issues.

Troubling: She raised concerns about removing the conservatorship when she revealed last month that she accidentally set fire to her home gym

Before the fire: Britney’s gym was a large space filled with multiple pieces of equipment suggesting the fire must have been serious, though she saved two machines

The pop singer fueled concerns that her conservatorship is still necessary after she revealed that she set fire to her home gym.

‘It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down,’ she captioned a video of her workout tutorial on Wednesday. ‘I walked past the door to the gym and flames… BOOM!!!!’

Luckily, the room still seemed to be operable, and two of her multiple workout machines were salvaged.

Despite not having all her equipment at her disposal, Britney has managed to stay in fantastic shape, though some of her weight loss seems to have been from loneliness.

Last month she posted about missing her boyfriend Sam Asghari, whom she’s been quarantining separate from since she returned to her Thousand Oaks home from a trip to her home state of Louisiana weeks ago

Loved-up: Britney has been dating Sam since 2016, after first meeting him on the set of her music video Slumber Party. She revealed she lost weight out of loneliness while they’ve been separated

