Britney Spears Plays A Sexy Game Of Peek-A-Boo & Shows Off Her Abs In Crop Top — Watch

Britney Spears decided to play the same game of ‘peek a boo’ with her fans as she does with her young niece. Only her IG followers got to see the singer in a sexy orange crop top with a sultry poses added on!

Britney Spears was feeling extra sexy and confident in a new Instagram video. She was also a little homesick in her Los Angeles-area quarantine, missing her family who are back in Louisiana. She recalled to her Instagram fans how she plays “peek a boo” with a hat when she’s around her niece Ivey Joan Watson, 2, the youngest daughter of Brit’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears-Watson, 29. The 38-year-old decided to show her IG followers how it’s done, and played a sultry video version of the game as the singer rocked a tiny crop top, then followed it up with some sensual poses for fans.

“This is how my niece plays with me … PEEK A BOO!!! Now you see me now you don’t!!!” Britney captioned the May 13 IG video. She looked absolutely sensational in a bright orange crop top. It featured a plunging neckline with a ring in the middle of her chest, as well as puffy short sleeves. She paired the top with white very low slung short-shorts, with the waistline sitting well below her belly button. That allowed the singer’s killer abs and fit waistline to get plenty of attention in the skin-baring look. She set the video to Chris Isaak‘s sizzling 1995 song “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing.”

Britney used a white fedora hat to cover her face and moved it from side to side, and up and down for her game of “peek a boo.” As her face became visible, Brit would light up in a bright smile that so many of her fans have come to adore. After she was done with the game, Britney paced backwards and forwards on her backyard patio, giving everyone a good look at her outfit — and her killer body — both coming and going. She gave several sexy hair flips, as she had her blonde locks pulled up in a high pony tail, and toyed with the waistline of her shorts.

The mother of two has plenty of reasons to smile right now, as she’s been reunited with boyfriend Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks, CA estate after spending several weeks apart in April. They’re in quarantine together while doing their daily workouts from her home gym. Hunky Sam is helping others stay in shape as well. “Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home. Couples that workout together stay together!!!!!” Britney’s caption for a May 11 video read. It showed the pair doing cardio exercises, boxing, lifting weights and doing couples squat jumps. Britney is going to come out of this quarantine the most fit that she’s ever been with Sam by her side.