Britney Spears Reunites With Sam Asghari, Sends Message to Her Haters on Instagram!



Quarantine is tough on everyone, and while it might be easier to shelter in place when said place is a 40-acre estate, even A-list celebs are feeling the cabin fever these days.



Fortunately, living legend Britney Spears recognizes the importance of healthy coping mechanisms.



And based on her latest social media activity, it seems Brit is passing the time by working out, hanging with her man, and saying goodbye to the haters in her life.



Of course, weathering the pandemic storm wasn’t always this easy for Spears.



When the lockdown orders began, she and her kids were visiting family in her home state of Louisiana.



Eventually, Brit and her sons were able to return to California, but even then, conditions were less than ideal.



Britney has been dating Sam Asghari for over three years now, and those who know her best say they’ve never seen Spears happier.



Unlike some of the other men she’s dated, Sam has been a force for good in Britney’s life, and insiders claim her mental and physical health has benefited from his presence.



Unfortunately, when Spears first returned to California, shelter in place orders prevented her quarantining with Sam.



But now, thanks to some restrictions being lifted and the couple taking the proper precautions, Sam and Britney have been reunited at her SoCal mansion.



“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!!” Spears captioned a recent video of the couple crushing it during a workout.



“So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home couples that workout together stay together!!!!!”



Yes, Britney may have burned down her home gym, but she’s still focused on fitness.



And as evidenced by the pic below, she’s experiencing epic results.



Brit posted this photo of her taut abs on Wednesday.



She added a caption reading, “Smiling for my haters.”



Having entered the “icon” stage of her career, Brit probably has fewer haters than ever these days, but believe it or not, her pics still attract trash-talking trolls.



Fortunately, Spears is happier than ever, and completely unbothered. Slay, queen.