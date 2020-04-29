Britney Spears reveals she has lost weight because she misses Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is losing weight because she misses being with her boyfriend Sam Asghari so much.

The pop star, 38, hasn’t seen Sam in a while since she is currently self-quarantining after returning from Louisiana.

Opening up about her struggles on Instagram with an ab-baring photo, Britney revealed she doesn’t even fit into her trousers or shorts anymore.

In the caption, the star revealed she had lost enough weight that a lot of her clothing no longer fits her.

‘I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago…. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime (crying emoji) !!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit (emojis) !!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!’ she captioned the post.

Britney looked fabulous in the photo, which showed her putting her torso on display whilst clad in a floral crop top.

The pop star wore her golden locks down, with a puka shell necklace to accessorize the look.

Loved-up: Britney has been dating Sam since 2016, after first meeting him on the set of her music video Slumber Party

So sweet! Britney shared another snap of her outfit, along with a caption referencing her fruity shirt

Though she may be missing her boyfriend, Britney is enjoying the alone time at her house.

She shared yet another photo of herself rocking the exact same outfit, along with the caption, ‘I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day… It’s like a dream…. I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!’

Britney, meanwhile, is back working out at her home gym after the room was burned down last year.

Feeling the burn: However, she revealed her home gym had burned down earlier this year after she left two candles out

The pop star revealed on Wednesday the room had been set ablaze after she left two candles out.

It was the first time Britney had returned to the gym in six months, and she marked the occasion by sharing a workout video.

Britney has been dating Sam since 2016, after first meeting him on the set of her music video Slumber Party.

‘I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,’ Sam told Men’s Health. ‘I had butterflies.’