Britney Spears Screams In Hilarious New Video As Boyfriend Sam Asghari Scares Her On Hike — Watch

Britney Spears is doing her best to uplift her fans during the coronavirus outbreak and on March 26 she shared a video that proved she’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep the mood light.

Britney Spears, 38, has been stuck at home since March 18, when Los Angeles was ordered to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But that hasn’t stopped her from entertaining us. Yesterday she tried to trick her 23 million followers into believing she had broken the world record for the 100-meter dash. And today she shared a video of her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, tricking her.

In the video, posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 26, Britney can be seen sitting on a park bench taking in the gorgeous view. She’s wearing a grey sweatshirt with her long blonde hair in a high ponytail and she looks totally at peace. But within seconds her peace is broken by Sam, who sneaks up behind her and spooks her so badly that she lets out a blood curdling scream. The video cuts off before we can see her laugh but it’s clear she’s not taking herself too seriously.

Britney revealed in her caption that she’s hoping to spread some good cheer with the video, which was actually shot prior to the recent shutdown of Los Angele. “What we need more now than ever is laughter … so happy to share !!!!!,” she wrote, “keep smiling folks !!!!!!!!! Before Coronavirus shut down the world a week ago I was casually enjoying a beautiful view …… but then …… 🙊🙉🙈 !!!!!!”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the prank and they flooded her comment section with praise. Some dubbed her the “scream queen” and others thanked her for sharing the candid video. Her acting skills were also praised with one fan writing: “And the Oscars goes to…”

Britney has been making it her mission to uplift her fans during this very stressful time. On March 18, she promised to do “a Yoga move every day on my Instagram” in order to help “inspire everyone to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.”