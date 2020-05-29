Britney Spears shows off abs in an orange crop-top as she dances to Kim Petras’ song Malibu

She is treating her fans to a worldwide release of her mostly unheard track Moon Ring at midnight.

But even with so much anticipation surrounding her own music, Britney Spears opted to highlight a fellow pop princess’ tune on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Spears, 38, showed off her toned tummy in her favorite neon orange crop-top as she twirled to the beat of Kim Petras’ summer anthem Malibu in her backyard.

Britney paired her puff sleeved top with some white short shorts that highlighted her enviable tan.

Her lengthy blonde tresses were pulled up in a high ponytail that swung back and forth as she danced.

Spears sported her go-to Courtney Love inspired smokey eye, while the rest of her face remained bare.

And no Britney Spears Instagram video is complete without the star’s iconic pooka shell necklace, which she happened to pair with a black charm choker.

The Toxic singer rounded out her look by slipping her feet into a pair of nude, block heels that proved perfect for dancing.

As she relentlessly twirled and flipped her hair, Britney accidentally flashed a bit more of her booty than she bargained for at the camera.

She then reposted an anonymous quote to her page that read: ‘If she doesn’t scare the hell out of you a little, she’s not the one.’

In the caption, Britney said that she ‘had to repost this’ because ‘it’s the GOOD STUFF with the ONE !!!!! Ps … GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!’

Spears’ afternoon dance session came hours after she used her Instagram Story to announce the worldwide release of her song Mood Ring.

‘You’ve been asking for it,’ the announcement video read. ‘Mood ring. Tonight.’

The song was previously only released in Japan as a bonus track on her 2016 album Glory.

The semi-new release will be the first for Britney, in the U.S., since Glory.

‘My love is a mood ring, Up and down emotions, all these mood swings, you know how to read the touch of my skin, Nothing on my body but this mood ring, You change me,’ she sings in the song.

Britney has been hunkering down at her lavish home in Sherman Oaks with her boyfriend of four-years Sam Asghari, 26, amid COVID-19.

She briefly quarantined with family in Louisiana, but returned to Los Angeles in late April.

Ex husband Kevin Federline, 42, required Britney to endure a two-week quarantine period before letting her see their two sons, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, according to a report by TMZ.

Britney allegedly had zero issues with Kevin’s request and happily obliged. Since then, she has seen Jayden and Sean twice at her home.

And with so much time at home, Spears has been frequenting Instagram and providing daily uploads for her 24.4million followers.

On Wednesday, the Womanizer songstress used her page to post a video of herself sashaying down her garden path to music, which happened to be the 1989 New Age hit Orinoco Flow by Enya.

‘Today I put my favorite white top on …. ran outside …. took my shoes off in the grass and realized that imagination is more powerful than knowledge,’ Britney captioned the video.

The pop star later shared a famous quote by acclaimed theoretical physicist Albert Einstein that mirrored her statement.