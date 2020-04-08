Britney Spears Twirls & Flips Her Hair In Stunning ‘1890s Inspired’ Floral Crop Top — Watch

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to share a video clip of herself showing off an ‘old Victorian style’ top she admitted makes her ‘feel like a child’ as she happily twirled around and smiled.

Britney Spears, 38, doesn’t want to grow up and she proved it with her latest post! The singer shared a video to Instagram on Apr. 7 that featured her wearing a cute floral off-the-shoulder crop top and tiny denim shorts while happily twirling and flipping her hair for all her followers to see. She also had her long blonde locks down and wore a black choker necklace. “My outfit in this video is inspired by early Victorian style in the 1890s 🌹👗🌸 …. huge sleeves were a prudent fashion statement …. ,” her caption for the video read. “I ordered this top because it made me feel like a child in a costume !!!! I KNOW I KNOW …. grow up right .… but if I did that how would I have fun and laugh like most ✨😘💞 ?!!!”

Britney’s fans seemed to lover her look as they posted positive comments in response to the video. “I love you thank you for making quarantine better,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” Many fans also left heart emojis and another wrote, “That top is so cute. I like the Victorian style. You’re right its always good to be young at heart and keep the child in you alive! Keep doing you, Britney!❤️”

Before Britney’s latest video, she posted a different video on Mar. 18 that advised her fans to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, she talked to her fans about how she’s feeling with everything going on and admitted she was going to try and do a yoga pose and share it with her fans every day on her Instagram to lift them up. “We are all dealing with the Corona virus all around the world ….. to get through this together we need to remain positive and lift each other up 🌸🌸🌸😘 !!!!!!,” her caption for the post read.

It’s great to see Britney still managing to have fun despite everything going on. We hope to see more of her posts in the future.